Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Wamiltons $5500 Southcoast MA #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location Mass. Age 52 Posts 11 1997 Wamiltons $5500 Southcoast MA Wamiltons rare carbon fiber/kevlar reinforced superjet style jetski. 701 61x single carb motor. X-Metal freeride porting. Riva head, MSD enhancer, TBM super pump cone, limited factory pipe, x-metal waterbox, prowatercraft sponsons, aluminum handle pole, custom paint, will back flip and barrel roll, this is an authentic Wamiltons 2007 classic hull (built in Brazil), not a performance kit. Aftermarket, not an OEM Yamaha hull. Registered in Mass. $5500 (no trailer) Attached Images IMG_20160708_165557.jpg (1.16 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20160708_165557.jpg (1.16 MB, 0 views) IMG_20160708_165536.jpg (760.2 KB, 0 views)

IMG_20160708_165536.jpg (760.2 KB, 0 views) IMG_20160708_165218(1).jpg (1.52 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20160708_165218(1).jpg (1.52 MB, 0 views) IMG_20160625_141242(1).jpg (1.74 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20160625_141242(1).jpg (1.74 MB, 0 views) IMG_20160625_141228(1).jpg (1.63 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20160625_141228(1).jpg (1.63 MB, 0 views) IMG_20160625_141258.jpg (1.53 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules