  Today, 06:17 AM
    Syuhas85
    Syuhas85 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Syuhas85's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Sandusky
    Age
    32
    Posts
    1

    1999 XP Limited Front Cover cracking/lifting by hinge

    My XP Limited front cover at the nose by the hinge is lifting and has a crack in it, still solid and sturdy for now but is not sealing anything. Does anyone know of a discussion about this (link would be awesome if you do) or does anyone know of a mod to fix this.......

    I still ride it every weekend has no effect on the ski besides the front cover compartment is soaked.

    There is pics posted so you can get an idea of what I'm talking about!

    Thanks
    Guys
    IMG_1574.JPGIMG_1575.JPGIMG_1609.JPGIMG_1610.JPGFullSizeRender.jpg
    You can only be as good as you dare to be bad
