My XP Limited front cover at the nose by the hinge is lifting and has a crack in it, still solid and sturdy for now but is not sealing anything. Does anyone know of a discussion about this (link would be awesome if you do) or does anyone know of a mod to fix this.......
I still ride it every weekend has no effect on the ski besides the front cover compartment is soaked.
There is pics posted so you can get an idea of what I'm talking about!
Thanks
Guys
IMG_1574.JPGIMG_1575.JPGIMG_1609.JPGIMG_1610.JPGFullSizeRender.jpg