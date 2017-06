Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ski tachs up out of water but won't in water....... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Age 24 Posts 2 Ski tachs up out of water but won't in water....... So the ski was just rebuilt and had all the electronics except for stator sent out to be redone... checked the CDI both with meter and timing light and checked spark color which was blue... can't see it being carb issue because it was just rebuilt with genuine mikuni parts... so could it be a stator issue? Maybe flywheel? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

