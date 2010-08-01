|
Keihen 38 primer on 94 550SX
Trying to get a primer installed on what I believe is a pretty stock 550SX with a Keihen 38 carb. The first kit showed up earlier this week & the plug & hose barb were too large to go in the choke shaft holes. I sent an email to the seller & he said a few of the Keihen carbs used a smaller diameter choke shaft, and said he would send a smaller set. They show up today & their too small.
Does any of this make sense? I figure at this point I need to either drill the holes out to fit the larger plugs, or somehow glue or shim the smaller set. JB Weld? A strip of tin foil wrapped around the plug? What would be safe & permanent?
TIA
Re: Keihen 38 primer on 94 550SX
You can epoxy it in. The mikunis are a little larger maybe that's what you got the first time around. Just use the smaller ones with some epoxy and good to go.
Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
