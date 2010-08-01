pxctoday

  Today, 01:03 AM #1
    AirJunky
    PWCToday Regular AirJunky's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Liberty Lake, WA
    Posts
    Cool Keihen 38 primer on 94 550SX

    Trying to get a primer installed on what I believe is a pretty stock 550SX with a Keihen 38 carb. The first kit showed up earlier this week & the plug & hose barb were too large to go in the choke shaft holes. I sent an email to the seller & he said a few of the Keihen carbs used a smaller diameter choke shaft, and said he would send a smaller set. They show up today & their too small.
    Does any of this make sense? I figure at this point I need to either drill the holes out to fit the larger plugs, or somehow glue or shim the smaller set. JB Weld? A strip of tin foil wrapped around the plug? What would be safe & permanent?

    My JS550 build    .
  Today, 01:16 AM #2
    crazycalito330
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Northbay, CA
    Posts
    Re: Keihen 38 primer on 94 550SX

    You can epoxy it in. The mikunis are a little larger maybe that's what you got the first time around. Just use the smaller ones with some epoxy and good to go.

