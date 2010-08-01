Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Keihen 38 primer on 94 550SX #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 135 Keihen 38 primer on 94 550SX Trying to get a primer installed on what I believe is a pretty stock 550SX with a Keihen 38 carb. The first kit showed up earlier this week & the plug & hose barb were too large to go in the choke shaft holes. I sent an email to the seller & he said a few of the Keihen carbs used a smaller diameter choke shaft, and said he would send a smaller set. They show up today & their too small.

Does any of this make sense? I figure at this point I need to either drill the holes out to fit the larger plugs, or somehow glue or shim the smaller set. JB Weld? A strip of tin foil wrapped around the plug? What would be safe & permanent?



TIA

Bill



My JS550 build. Bill #2 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 296 Re: Keihen 38 primer on 94 550SX You can epoxy it in. The mikunis are a little larger maybe that's what you got the first time around. Just use the smaller ones with some epoxy and good to go.



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules