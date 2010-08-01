pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:21 PM
Kansan
    WTB late model BN44

    In need of an 88' or later BN44 carb. Would prefer to also buy the manifold. I would also consider a dual 38 intake manifold only. Let me know what you have.
    '79 JS440(550 swap)
  Yesterday, 11:38 PM
Bionic racing
    Re: WTB late model BN44

    Got plenty of good bn44s with manifolds and heat spacer complete , all have tight throttle shafts no issues
