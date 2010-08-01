|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
WTB late model BN44
In need of an 88' or later BN44 carb. Would prefer to also buy the manifold. I would also consider a dual 38 intake manifold only. Let me know what you have.
-
I dream skis
Re: WTB late model BN44
Got plenty of good bn44s with manifolds and heat spacer complete , all have tight throttle shafts no issues
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules