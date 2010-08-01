Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB late model BN44 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 18 Posts 49 WTB late model BN44 In need of an 88' or later BN44 carb. Would prefer to also buy the manifold. I would also consider a dual 38 intake manifold only. Let me know what you have. '79 JS440(550 swap) #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 522 Re: WTB late model BN44 Got plenty of good bn44s with manifolds and heat spacer complete , all have tight throttle shafts no issues Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

