Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx not starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Michigan Posts 16 650sx not starting I have a 88 650sx and I went out on it and it overheated and wouldn't start after that, it over heated because of a bolt that fell off the head. Im pretty sure that's why. But when I got home replaced the gasket put it all together and it will turn over but it seems like it's starting without any spark(but there is spark). It wont start with a little gas in the cylinder or carb. I checked the woodruff key, put a second ground in from the ebox to battery. It also backfires out the exhaust.

The positive wire from battery to startor solenoid was kinda hot and the solenoid was uncomfortable hot also. I don't know if it has anything to do with it not starting but can anyone help? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules