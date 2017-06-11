One motor fired right up with fresh premix 140/140 compression block with manifolds and carb $300 plus shipping
Both ebox clean and tested $100 shipped each
Clean stators $85 shipped each
Heavily milled head $20 shipped
Start/stop switches with uncut wiring tested good housings look good aside from some fading $50 shipped each
Steering cables move really smooth $20 plus shipping each
Gas tanks are in good shape $20 plus shipping each
Battery straps/wb straps/gas tank straps $15 shipped each set
Pumps look to be in good shape with nice wear rings and vanes $40 plus shipping each
Everything else available except starters. Haven't pulled skis all apart yet, once some interest is generated I'll pick them apart and get items shipped. All prices are gifted prices. Titled hulls available in bay area CA.
