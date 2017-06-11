One motor fired right up with fresh premix 140/140 compression block with manifolds and carb $300 plus shipping

Both ebox clean and tested $100 shipped each

Clean stators $85 shipped each

Heavily milled head $20 shipped

Start/stop switches with uncut wiring tested good housings look good aside from some fading $50 shipped each

Steering cables move really smooth $20 plus shipping each

Gas tanks are in good shape $20 plus shipping each

Battery straps/wb straps/gas tank straps $15 shipped each set

Pumps look to be in good shape with nice wear rings and vanes $40 plus shipping each


Everything else available except starters. Haven't pulled skis all apart yet, once some interest is generated I'll pick them apart and get items shipped. All prices are gifted prices. Titled hulls available in bay area CA.


Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk