Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting two 1983 js440 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 295 Parting two 1983 js440 One motor fired right up with fresh premix 140/140 compression block with manifolds and carb $300 plus shipping



Both ebox clean and tested $100 shipped each



Clean stators $85 shipped each



Heavily milled head $20 shipped



Start/stop switches with uncut wiring tested good housings look good aside from some fading $50 shipped each



Steering cables move really smooth $20 plus shipping each



Gas tanks are in good shape $20 plus shipping each



Battery straps/wb straps/gas tank straps $15 shipped each set



Pumps look to be in good shape with nice wear rings and vanes $40 plus shipping each





Everything else available except starters. Haven't pulled skis all apart yet, once some interest is generated I'll pick them apart and get items shipped. All prices are gifted prices. Titled hulls available in bay area CA.





