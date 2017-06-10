Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting out 2001 GP1200R #1 resident guru Join Date Mar 2008 Location Manchester TN Age 30 Posts 838 Parting out 2001 GP1200R I have almost everything from the ski. I have an R&D scoop grate and R&D ride plate. The cases are busted up, I have 4 cylinders 3 are sleeved and 1 is nikasil. The nikasil cylinder and 1 sleeved cylinder have the bottom part of the cylinder knocked off (can see in pics). I have all the electronics, seat that needs a new cover, Carbs etc. Shoot me pm and I can get you a price shipped. 20170610_191855.jpg20170610_191851.jpg20170610_191901.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

