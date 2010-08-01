This is one of the nicest ported cylinders I have seen. The markings and porting make me think its from a 1999 Riva GP1200R (Tim Judge porting). It is marked GP1200X/R #31.
They started with a 0-0-0 cylinder which means the sleeves were perfectly aligned with the ports.
The porting dimensions match another Riva cylinder that I have.
Its on its second bore (85.0 mm) so it has two more to go.
The bores are in decent shape, there is some light scoring on the center cylinder. I think it could be honed out and run with a set of Wiseco pistons at 85mm
$300 shipped