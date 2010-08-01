Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1200 65U Ported 0-0-0 Cylinder #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Phoenix, AZ Age 46 Posts 739 GP1200 65U Ported 0-0-0 Cylinder This is one of the nicest ported cylinders I have seen. The markings and porting make me think its from a 1999 Riva GP1200R (Tim Judge porting). It is marked GP1200X/R #31.

They started with a 0-0-0 cylinder which means the sleeves were perfectly aligned with the ports.

The porting dimensions match another Riva cylinder that I have.

Its on its second bore (85.0 mm) so it has two more to go.

The bores are in decent shape, there is some light scoring on the center cylinder. I think it could be honed out and run with a set of Wiseco pistons at 85mm

$300 shipped

