Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 SXR carbon fiber reeds #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location tenino, wa Age 50 Posts 134 800 SXR carbon fiber reeds Used set of Moto Tassinari Vforce Delta carbon fiber reeds and cages. I believe these to be for the kawasaki 800 SXR but they dont appear to make them anymore and the part number doesnt seem to come up when searched. DWVS150-2



couple of the reed corners are chipped but very small and appear to be functional just the same, you will be buying these AS IS



$50 +$15 to ship



Pics and questions please call or text 360-280-0759 Kurt Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules