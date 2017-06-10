Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveblaster #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2010 Location Northcentral PA Age 43 Posts 42 1995 Waveblaster I snapped a con rod on my Tigercraft Viper last night and need some funds for a new engine. I have a very clean 1995 WB1, the top and bottom are very nice. Original gelcoat and decals. Brand new top end this year. Bottom end new last year. Rear exhaust. Coffman rocket pipe. Hydroturf. Protec head. Perfect compression at 170 on my guage. Monkey grip motor mounts. Carbon tech reeds. Solus 13/17 impeller. New Mikuni retail 44 last year. 61x with lightened flywheel. Wasn't planning on selling, but want to get the viper back on the water ASAP. $2000 firm. If it don't sell I will burn a hole in my credit card. Would also consider partial trade on a ported 61x top end pr a complete 61x ported motor.Title in hand in my name. Located in North central Pennsylvania.20170610_173607.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules