|
|
-
GP1200R - Water leaking from Exhaust Muffler Plastic(??) Plugs?
Hi, I spent the morning getting our jet skis out of storage and running again after a 4-year hiatus. Drained the fuel, fresh fuel, new plugs, etc. Our 2001 Yamaha GP1200R started up and ran just fine, but we noticed a leak.
In particular, it looks as if the rear exhaust component in the engine bay (the muffler, I think) has a top-side and bottom-side threaded hole thats plugged up by some plastic piece.
What I'm trying to figure out right now is what to do about it. I can't find the plug as a part on any of the part finder websites. Is this something that I can just plug up with a properly threaded brass plug? Do I need to take the exhaust out and do further inspection, or could it just be old and cracked from lack of use?
Here's a video of the leak taken as best I can from my phone: https://youtu.be/U6e7I-0qPiY
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules