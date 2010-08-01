Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1200R - Water leaking from Exhaust Muffler Plastic(??) Plugs? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2006 Location Redwood City, Ca Age 36 Posts 309 GP1200R - Water leaking from Exhaust Muffler Plastic(??) Plugs? Hi, I spent the morning getting our jet skis out of storage and running again after a 4-year hiatus. Drained the fuel, fresh fuel, new plugs, etc. Our 2001 Yamaha GP1200R started up and ran just fine, but we noticed a leak.



In particular, it looks as if the rear exhaust component in the engine bay (the muffler, I think) has a top-side and bottom-side threaded hole thats plugged up by some plastic piece.



What I'm trying to figure out right now is what to do about it. I can't find the plug as a part on any of the part finder websites. Is this something that I can just plug up with a properly threaded brass plug? Do I need to take the exhaust out and do further inspection, or could it just be old and cracked from lack of use?



