Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: symptoms of a bad starter? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Toronto Age 36 Posts 2 symptoms of a bad starter? Hey folks, it's almost riding season up here in Canada so I'm back with a new question!



I noticed at the end of the season last year that my seadoo had difficulties turning over when starting. I just assumed the battery was a bit weak, and would often start it out of the water before dropping it in just to make things easier.



Fast forward now, after hooking it up to a new battery I'm experiencing similar issues. This time though, with the plugs removed it turns over no problem.

As soon as I put the plugs in, I'd be lucky to get it to turn over once. It of course tries, then stops.



Is this a sign of the starter going bad?



If I need to replace the starter I will, but I just wanted to check here to make sure there isn't something else I could be missing.



For what it's worth, I followed the service manual to winterize the ski. I'm pretty sure that isn't related to my issue, but I just thought I'd ask the pros here to see what they suggest.



I spoke to a local shop here, and they have aftermarket starters for 140CAD, which seems steep. Am I better to go with an OEM?



Thanks again!



PS- I also tried with 2 other batteries, one being the battery in my truck via jumper cables (truck not running though) to avoid over voltage as I've read mentioned on here. Same results. Last edited by amp3d; Today at 04:06 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SURFnTURF Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules