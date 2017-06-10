Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 650sx in Coventry, RI - $500 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2010 Location Rhode Island Posts 170 1990 650sx in Coventry, RI - $500 For sale is a 1990 Kawasaki 650sx Stand up Jet Ski with a galvanized trailer. Ski is registered through 2018, though the trailer is not registered. The ski starts right up but runs kind of rough. It has 0 degree bars, finger throttle, lanyard kill switch, ocean pro finned ride plate, freestyle pump cone, intake grate, pole spring, a brand new battery, and new spark plugs. If you come by to see it, I'll start it up for you on the trailer.



