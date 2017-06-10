|
|
-
Frequent Poster
1990 650sx in Coventry, RI - $500
For sale is a 1990 Kawasaki 650sx Stand up Jet Ski with a galvanized trailer. Ski is registered through 2018, though the trailer is not registered. The ski starts right up but runs kind of rough. It has 0 degree bars, finger throttle, lanyard kill switch, ocean pro finned ride plate, freestyle pump cone, intake grate, pole spring, a brand new battery, and new spark plugs. If you come by to see it, I'll start it up for you on the trailer.
20170610_120312_HDR.jpg20170610_120143_HDR.jpg20170610_120129_HDR.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules