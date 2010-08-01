Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Best way to plumb SXR dry pipe? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 91 Best way to plumb SXR dry pipe? Been searching around here and have seen a few different plumbing schemes for the SXR dry pipe but no feedback on what worked well for each plumbing scheme. I have a TBM head and I tapped my pump for a 1/2" line and kept the 3/8" line. I was planning on running 1/2" to the motor and having 3 3/8" lines going to pissers and running the pipe off of the 3/8" line. This ski is a full 800 limited (Advent D14, 30cc drop down domes with .060 base gasket, -3mm Solas 13.5/22.5, Skat Trak 12 vein setback mag pump, Novi 48's on Boyseson EV manifold, TBM angled reed spacers) and I'd like to get it dialed enough to creep up on 60mph like others have. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

