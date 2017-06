Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx electrical box #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Michigan Age 28 Posts 35 650sx electrical box hey guys,



Could anyone provide some photos of the inside of a 1990 650sx electrical box? I believe I wired my solenoid up incorrectly. There is no click or anything when I push the start button. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) sovereignty Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules