pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:26 PM #1
    cabrego
    cabrego is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    16

    Yamaha XL 760 not starting

    The jetski had been running very well the last few times took it out. I ran into a problem where I was taking and lots of water into the hull, I was able to drive it to the boat ramp and drain all the water out. I put it back into the water and tested out again it filled with water again.

    I was going to try to figure out where the leak was coming from but now the JetSki won't start. I have verified spark at the spark plug and I am trying to use starting fluid to get it to start and it's still not starting so I'm a bit stumped at the moment. Is there a fuel pump fuse I can look at? The dash is turning on it has a full tank of gas and it is cranking over like a champ.

    any ideas?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:03 PM #2
    driftmaster
    driftmaster is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    May 2007
    Location
    Arkansas
    Posts
    2,008

    Re: Yamaha XL 760 not starting

    Take out the plugs and crank. You may have water in the engine. If so crank till all water is out. Then do it with one plug in at a time. Dry plugs and start.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 