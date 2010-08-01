Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha XL 760 not starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location United States Posts 16 Yamaha XL 760 not starting The jetski had been running very well the last few times took it out. I ran into a problem where I was taking and lots of water into the hull, I was able to drive it to the boat ramp and drain all the water out. I put it back into the water and tested out again it filled with water again.



I was going to try to figure out where the leak was coming from but now the JetSki won't start. I have verified spark at the spark plug and I am trying to use starting fluid to get it to start and it's still not starting so I'm a bit stumped at the moment. Is there a fuel pump fuse I can look at? The dash is turning on it has a full tank of gas and it is cranking over like a champ.



Take out the plugs and crank. You may have water in the engine. If so crank till all water is out. Then do it with one plug in at a time. Dry plugs and start.

