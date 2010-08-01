|
|
-
I dream skis
Clean K650 Cases Silver, or black.
Looking to buy 650 cases at the right price.
Got a few but suffering from corrosion around the mounts.
If some were going at decent money i would buy a few sets.
LMK thanks.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Clean K650 Cases Silver, or black.
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470613 Prick of misery has that set for sale , I believe I also have a set laying around that are freshwater and clean.
Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
-
I dream skis
Re: Clean K650 Cases Silver, or black.
He sold those cases
When I saw that thread it reminded me I could do with stocking up for all those motors that I'll probably never build
But anyway
Im located UK too so it would be nice to bundle a few sets together before shipping overseas
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- BLRider
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules