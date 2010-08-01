pxctoday

  Today, 12:13 PM #1
    Mr Noisy
    Mr Noisy is offline
    I dream skis Mr Noisy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Cheshire, United Kingdom
    Age
    30
    Posts
    604

    Clean K650 Cases Silver, or black.

    Looking to buy 650 cases at the right price.

    Got a few but suffering from corrosion around the mounts.

    If some were going at decent money i would buy a few sets.

    LMK thanks.
  Today, 12:16 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,140

    Re: Clean K650 Cases Silver, or black.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=470613 Prick of misery has that set for sale , I believe I also have a set laying around that are freshwater and clean.
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
  Today, 12:33 PM #3
    Mr Noisy
    Mr Noisy is offline
    I dream skis Mr Noisy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Cheshire, United Kingdom
    Age
    30
    Posts
    604

    Re: Clean K650 Cases Silver, or black.

    He sold those cases

    When I saw that thread it reminded me I could do with stocking up for all those motors that I'll probably never build

    But anyway

    Im located UK too so it would be nice to bundle a few sets together before shipping overseas
