I dream skis
bent connecting rod
The title explains itself, but here's the question. A big pin 750 with a slightly bent conn rod. I know the proper way is a new crank, but it took little effort to straighten it. Straight edge, feeler gauges, breaker bar for fine tuning. Any one else try this, and have it hold together?
