Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: bent connecting rod #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 606 bent connecting rod The title explains itself, but here's the question. A big pin 750 with a slightly bent conn rod. I know the proper way is a new crank, but it took little effort to straighten it. Straight edge, feeler gauges, breaker bar for fine tuning. Any one else try this, and have it hold together? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules