Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WaveRaider Intermediate Bearing Rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Virginia Posts 4 WaveRaider Intermediate Bearing Rebuild I'm in the process of rebuilding the intermediate shaft bearing for a WaveRaider 700. I have two seals that I'm not sure which one of if both are used. I have a basic intermediate bearing rebuild kit: https://www.atlanticjetsport.com/ind..._detail&p=1816



It comes with three seals, one bearing, and two C-clips. So bearing, c-clip, and one seal are straightforward. From the break out drawing there is a spacer called out that I don't have and only two oil seals.



4103_15.gif



Here are the oil seals I have left. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks





