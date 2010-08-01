I'm in the process of rebuilding the intermediate shaft bearing for a WaveRaider 700. I have two seals that I'm not sure which one of if both are used. I have a basic intermediate bearing rebuild kit: https://www.atlanticjetsport.com/ind..._detail&p=1816
It comes with three seals, one bearing, and two C-clips. So bearing, c-clip, and one seal are straightforward. From the break out drawing there is a spacer called out that I don't have and only two oil seals.
4103_15.gif
Here are the oil seals I have left. Any help would be appreciated. Thanks