2005 Sea-Doo RXT

215HP 1.5L 3-cylinder 4-stroke Rotax engine, supercharged & intercooled. I have clocked this craft at over 65 MPH on my GPS.
84.6 hours on the engine. Supercharger was rebuilt around the 60 hour mark with BRP metal washers (replacing the original ceramic washers that had a tendency to catastrophically fail).

Also has a finger-throttle conversion (these originally had a thumb throttle). Everything else is stock.

Comes on a single-craft long tongue Shorelandr trailer.

Just completed a pre-season service at I-90 motorsports. Brand new battery, and has new steering cable. Just got the 2018 registration stickers. Ready to hit the water!

Always garaged, well cared for. Gel coat has typical wear and tear for its age/usage.

Included extras:
· Removable storage tray for front storage compartment
· Cover (would need some minor modification due to extra handlebar length from finger-throttle conversion)
· Spare tire for the trailer
· Removeable dock fenders
· Mooring lines
· Fire extinguisher

http://www.personalwatercraft.com/specs/sea-doo/3-4-passenger/2005/rxt/base/detail.html
20170609_172605.jpg20170609_172553.jpg20170609_172643.jpg20170609_172817.jpg