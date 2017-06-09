Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Sea Doo RXT (Sammamish, WA) #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2006 Location Sammamish, WA Age 45 Posts 546 2005 Sea Doo RXT (Sammamish, WA) 2005 Sea-Doo RXT



215HP 1.5L 3-cylinder 4-stroke Rotax engine, supercharged & intercooled. I have clocked this craft at over 65 MPH on my GPS.

84.6 hours on the engine. Supercharger was rebuilt around the 60 hour mark with BRP metal washers (replacing the original ceramic washers that had a tendency to catastrophically fail).



Also has a finger-throttle conversion (these originally had a thumb throttle). Everything else is stock.



Comes on a single-craft long tongue Shorelandr trailer.



Just completed a pre-season service at I-90 motorsports. Brand new battery, and has new steering cable. Just got the 2018 registration stickers. Ready to hit the water!



Always garaged, well cared for. Gel coat has typical wear and tear for its age/usage.



Included extras:

· Removable storage tray for front storage compartment

· Cover (would need some minor modification due to extra handlebar length from finger-throttle conversion)

· Spare tire for the trailer

· Removeable dock fenders

· Mooring lines

· Fire extinguisher



http://www.personalwatercraft.com/specs/sea-doo/3-4-passenger/2005/rxt/base/detail.html

20170609_172605.jpg20170609_172553.jpg20170609_172643.jpg20170609_172817.jpg Sam

2005 Sea Doo RXT Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules