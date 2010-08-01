|
|
-
Kawasaki 800 SXR Nose covers
I have two and prefer they go as a lot. One stock carbon fiber version and another black hand laid version of unknown manufacture.
Stock one is great condition with no defects
Hand laid one has an upper screw / mount hole that's been opened up a bit
Call or text for pics and or details. 360-280-0759. Kurt
$100 for the pair, $35 for shipping
If prices are out of line make an offer but if your just lowballing prepare to be ignored
