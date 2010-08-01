Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 800 SXR Nose covers #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location tenino, wa Age 50 Posts 132 Kawasaki 800 SXR Nose covers I have two and prefer they go as a lot. One stock carbon fiber version and another black hand laid version of unknown manufacture.



Stock one is great condition with no defects



Hand laid one has an upper screw / mount hole that's been opened up a bit



Call or text for pics and or details. 360-280-0759. Kurt



$100 for the pair, $35 for shipping



