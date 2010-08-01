Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 8 1997 SeaDoo GSX 787 Hello again all. It looks like my wife and I will have our first chance to take out our just purchased 1997 GSX and our 1999 GSX RFI. When we purchased them the previous owner was and has been very honest with everything. Me request for ou folks is related to the 1997 with the carb 787 in it.



The owner told me that when it gets to abut 4500 rpm it bogs a bit then when you get it to around 5000 to 5500 it is strong. It has new carbs on it.



I had posed a question yesterday and I understand it has to be tuned in the water.



My question you all of you is what should I look at, what possible adjustments, what troubleshooting (anything) should I be doing this Sunday while on the water?



I am pretty darn mechanically capable, I just am not familiar with PWCs.



I am going to check the high and low settings on the carbs tomorrow to make sure that they are set to factory specs.





THANK YOU for any time that you can spend helping me!



