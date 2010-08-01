Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ECU Drama - Need Help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Bowling Green, KY Posts 104 ECU Drama - Need Help Here's what I have: 2008 Challenger 180 215 powered boat. I have a false oil pressure issue.... oil light will come on above 3000rpm and usually gives code P1520 (low oil pressure) I have a manual gauge installed and I have perfect oil pressure. Checked harness, grounds, and oil pressure switch.



Leaning towards ECU....



My current installed ECU is #665786



Seadoo Parts Manual show only these 2 parts for the boat: 664946 and 665787...



