ECU Drama - Need Help
Here's what I have: 2008 Challenger 180 215 powered boat. I have a false oil pressure issue.... oil light will come on above 3000rpm and usually gives code P1520 (low oil pressure) I have a manual gauge installed and I have perfect oil pressure. Checked harness, grounds, and oil pressure switch.
Leaning towards ECU....
My current installed ECU is #665786
Seadoo Parts Manual show only these 2 parts for the boat: 664946 and 665787...
I have the opportunity to buy a working 664946 for $150... Does anyone know the differences? They are all listed for the 2008 215 boat, the one I have 665786, is listed for the twin engine 215 Challenger... mines a single... What gives, any idea?
