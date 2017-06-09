Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 XP SoCal #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 270 1994 XP SoCal



I got this ugly SOB as part of a package deal. I didn't want it, I don't want it. I want nothing to do with this thing lol.

No title but the last time it was registered was 1999 according to PO, so it's dropped out of the DMV and should be an afternoons worth of time at the DMV and 60 bucks. I don't have the time to do that and that's the only reason it doesn't have a title.



Has a pretty nice PJS ride plate, I can't get a good look at it but prop looks to be a nice stainless, VTS is actually functional, rear step, Ebox looks like it was replaced by the PO, it is mint inside.

Threw a battery in it, fresh plugs, some fuel down the carbs and it started right up first try.



I'd like $350. it does run and it could be parted out for that much.

