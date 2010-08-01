Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 550sx Reed Intake & Carb #1 Top Dog Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,719 Kawasaki 550sx Reed Intake & Carb Good condition 550sx reed intake manifold and stock Kehin 38mm(?) carb. Comes with K&N filter. Removed from running ski.



What you see is what you get. $100 shipped.



Also have stock reeds I can include for an additional $40. Attached Images 18952973_10212004858650807_5681001327439354839_n.jpg (66.1 KB, 0 views)

18893398_10212004857770785_6282545169165399295_n.jpg (52.9 KB, 0 views) 18952671_10212004858090793_216493673335321839_n.jpg (42.1 KB, 0 views)

