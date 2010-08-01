|
Top Dog
Kawasaki 550sx Reed Intake & Carb
Good condition 550sx reed intake manifold and stock Kehin 38mm(?) carb. Comes with K&N filter. Removed from running ski.
What you see is what you get. $100 shipped.
Also have stock reeds I can include for an additional $40.
