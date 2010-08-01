Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1200 Girdled head dieseling question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location massachusetts Posts 3 GP1200 Girdled head dieseling question I have a 98 gp1200 non pv and it was running fine at the end of last season. I rebuilt the carbs last year and the ski seemed a little weak so i did a compression test and it was coming up 100-105 across all cylinders. I pulled the ski out this year and went to start it and the bendix was froze up so i replaced it but while i was in there i decided to do a girdled head to raise the compression a little. I put a riva head with 41mm domes on it. I put it all back together and it had 120-125 across all the cylinders. I checked to see if it would start and not only did it start immediately, the rpm started to climb and climb till it sounded like it was redlined, I was holding the kill button and it did nothing, so i just started to yank off all the ignition wires and it kept running, so i put my hands over the intake on the carbs to finially kill it. I had never heard of this problem before so i came inside and started to do some research on it. Im not sure if it killed the last of the life in that motor yet, it was not on the hose or in the lake and it was pegged for a good 30 sec straight. I hear a leaking crankcase is the biggest problem with dieseling. So onto my questions

1, how do i pressure test a 65u motor?

2, do you have to rejet the carbs after raising compression

3, do you use the stock spark plug when raising the compression, ( i would think with only 120 psi it would is not high compression)

4, could worn out rings make the symptoms of a leaking crank case especially after raising the compression, the 41mm domes said they should be more in the 150 psi range not the 120.

5, i looked down the back of the motor and it looked like my rear main seal is crooked. Like its out farther on one side then the other. Im not sure if this is the problem i would hate to pull the motor to find out its fine. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules