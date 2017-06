Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GRS Mikuni BN44 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location San Clemente Age 26 Posts 83 GRS Mikuni BN44 Looking to purchase a single GRS Mikuni BN44 carb.

I have a Piston Port PJS cylinder with pretty crazy porting that will be run with a stroker crank and total loss, 440 pump and pretty much be a full race ski I want to build into as much of a sleeper as possible and am looking for a single BN44 that would work for this.

Preferably a GRS carb but would be open to a Westcoast Red-E Made or other equivalent modified BN44 for a racing ski. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,065 Re: GRS Mikuni BN44 I have a nice one (GRS 44bn) I'll post some pics.



