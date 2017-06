Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2005 VX110 Deluxe security remote question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location North Carolina Posts 32 2005 VX110 Deluxe security remote question I got a used remote off ebay. Had the local dealership clear my waverunner and probram remote today. My question is if I disconnect the ski battery for any reason will my remote need to be reprogrammed? What about changing the remote battery if it dies?



Sent from my Samsung Galaxy S7 Active using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,832 Re: 2005 VX110 Deluxe security remote question No thats fine. R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules