  Today, 04:16 PM
    Roombo
    Too much oil VX1100 Issues

    2007 110 hours. Long story short. She ran fine the first day, 53 no problem. 2nd time she wouldn't go past 33. Check the oil (cold) and it was above the full line. Removed the extra oil (now mid way when hot) cleaned the air box and replaced the filter with a K&N. The old filter looked fine, small amount of oil in the box. Took her out today, same results. 33 and won't go past 7k rpm. Should I just change the plugs now or can it be something eles. The tank I'm running on also has a can of SeaFoam in it.
    Thank you in advance.
    07 VX Cruiser (2)
    03 Honda ST1300
