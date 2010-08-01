Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 seadoo spark 2up with extras #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location palm beach county, fl. Posts 3,316 2014 seadoo spark 2up with extras putting my 2014 spark up for sale. please pm me if you're interested as i dont get on here much.



clean fl title

60 hrs and may get more, since i do still ride it.

just had oil change and spark plugs done. brand new pump bearings, seals, and shaft.



this ski won at world finals last year and currently in 2nd place in Jetcross usa (aquax)



set up with all the goodies, riva cold air intake, riva imuk (ribbon delete) E85 (120 hp) vtech tune currently installed.

worx steering system, with renthal bars, new odi grips, finger throttle and billet button mount, hydro turf seat, hydro turf tray, r&d scoop grate, worx ride plate, worx sponsons, riva stainless wear ring, new solas custom pitched prop. Also have for the ski complete extra set of bubble gum plastics, extra brand new prop custom pitched, stock ride plate, and scoop grate.

the ski runs awesome and has a really great hole shot. turns right at 8650 rpm and gets there quick. over 3k invested in extras.



just decided to go back to the sport class for now and hate to see this ski sit here. no trailer or cart, can be shipped if needed at buyers expense.

im not looking to part this out or trade. asking 5200



if someone is looking for a race ready ski, this is it, or just go and have fun on it!

jetcross daytona.jpg



spark.jpg





spark - Copy.jpg



18156945_1966782536889442_4443513656313277289_n.jpg Last edited by extreemthrottle; Today at 04:11 PM . providing new and used parts & service to the pwc community for over 10 years.

check out our feedback and buy with confidence!



PLEASE check out our facebook page and like us for updates and specials!

http://www.facebook.com/pages/Extree...50813671626944



We carry ADA, Blowsion, Solas, Protec, R&D,Thrust, Watercross of texas, RHAAS Products and more!



WE OFFER FULL MACHINE SHOP SERVICES!

please pm us with your needs or email at extreemthrottle@yahoo.com.



www.extreemthrottle.com PLEASE check out our facebook page and like us for updates and specials! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules