2014 seadoo spark 2up with extras
putting my 2014 spark up for sale. please pm me if you're interested as i dont get on here much.
clean fl title
60 hrs and may get more, since i do still ride it.
just had oil change and spark plugs done. brand new pump bearings, seals, and shaft.
this ski won at world finals last year and currently in 2nd place in Jetcross usa (aquax)
set up with all the goodies, riva cold air intake, riva imuk (ribbon delete) E85 (120 hp) vtech tune currently installed.
worx steering system, with renthal bars, new odi grips, finger throttle and billet button mount, hydro turf seat, hydro turf tray, r&d scoop grate, worx ride plate, worx sponsons, riva stainless wear ring, new solas custom pitched prop. Also have for the ski complete extra set of bubble gum plastics, extra brand new prop custom pitched, stock ride plate, and scoop grate.
the ski runs awesome and has a really great hole shot. turns right at 8650 rpm and gets there quick. over 3k invested in extras.
just decided to go back to the sport class for now and hate to see this ski sit here. no trailer or cart, can be shipped if needed at buyers expense.
im not looking to part this out or trade. asking 5200
if someone is looking for a race ready ski, this is it, or just go and have fun on it!
jetcross daytona.jpg
spark.jpg
spark - Copy.jpg
18156945_1966782536889442_4443513656313277289_n.jpg
