Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Renthal moto handlebar conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location Merton, WI Age 27 Posts 29 Renthal moto handlebar conversion Figured I'd throw these pic's up for anyone considering running different bars. I grew up racing motocross so for the 10 years I've had my ski, I've always thought they would look awesome on it. Probably could've made the mount look a little cleaner, but it doesn't bother me lol. What finally made me mount these up was the stupid amount of mold on my factory bar pad. It looked horrible and absolutely nothing takes that crap off. I am also not running a trim lever since I never use it. Handle bars are Renthal 7/8's KTM 85SX bend. They are basically the same dimensions as the stock handlebars, and I cut them down to 28.5" so the factory cover fits Went with ODI grips of course. Other goodies include straight pipe exhaust, custom intake, and boost gauge.



