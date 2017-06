Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 1200 Aftermarket Pipe $150 shipped #1 resident guru Join Date Aug 2005 Location Marble Falls TX Posts 824 Yamaha 1200 Aftermarket Pipe $150 shipped Selling a Aftermarket Yamaha 66V 1200 Exhaust off a XL1200 Limited. Not sure of the Manufacturer.

Integrates into stock components. Add increased horsepower and cool tone to your ski. Possibly compatable with GP1200's as well.

Asking $150 shipped. Attached Images IMG_4472.JPG (222.4 KB, 8 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) hogggman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules