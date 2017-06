Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Replacement hin #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 35 Posts 395 Replacement hin Anyone remake Hin's? I have a ski that the damn thing fell right out lol 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,064 Re: Replacement hin I'm sure you checked this guy's stuff but I haven't seen him around in quite awhile.



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=453137



