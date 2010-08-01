Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 SX SXI SXI Pro misc. purple tray pieces and OEM exhaust #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 651 750 SX SXI SXI Pro misc. purple tray pieces and OEM exhaust Have some misc. parts laying around that someone may need. Pm me you number as its easier for me to text pics. All prices include shipping with PP gift. Domestic shipping only.



OEM exhaust. Silver with SX bracket. $100

Purple handle bar pads with turn plate and OEM bars. $45

Left side tray pad (has 2 small holes in vinyl) $50

Left side SXI Pro sponson with mounting bracket $45

Rear end caps/ storage tubes (purple) $45

Rear storage (L & R) tube bezels/trim rings $30

Fuel selector / choke selector knobs 2 $15



