Have some misc. parts laying around that someone may need. Pm me you number as its easier for me to text pics. All prices include shipping with PP gift. Domestic shipping only.

OEM exhaust. Silver with SX bracket. $100
Purple handle bar pads with turn plate and OEM bars. $45
Left side tray pad (has 2 small holes in vinyl) $50
Left side SXI Pro sponson with mounting bracket $45
Rear end caps/ storage tubes (purple) $45
Rear storage (L & R) tube bezels/trim rings $30
Fuel selector / choke selector knobs 2 $15

