Anyone using through hull transducer?
Who here has a depth finder or fish finder with a through hull mounted for transducer? I'm planning on mounting one in my Yamaha 2010 FXHO. I have bought a Norcross D10D Hawkeye Digital Depth Sounder. I wanted to know about locations of mounting the transducer. I know some have issues and have to move it around a lot to find the "sweet spot" and I'm not looking forward to doing that. Also the instructions say to mount it on the starboard side and I can't due to the upgraded battery I have installed but I can't imagine how what side I mount it makes a difference.
From what I can see the hull is effectively doubled in parts of the ski. See in the picture the area 1 is in a single layer part of the hull and area 2 is in a double area of the hull. Think that matters?
Well any info you can offer would be great. depth 3 mod.jpg
