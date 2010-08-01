Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Anyone using through hull transducer? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Virginia Beach Age 46 Posts 26 Anyone using through hull transducer? Who here has a depth finder or fish finder with a through hull mounted for transducer? I'm planning on mounting one in my Yamaha 2010 FXHO. I have bought a Norcross D10D Hawkeye Digital Depth Sounder. I wanted to know about locations of mounting the transducer. I know some have issues and have to move it around a lot to find the "sweet spot" and I'm not looking forward to doing that. Also the instructions say to mount it on the starboard side and I can't due to the upgraded battery I have installed but I can't imagine how what side I mount it makes a difference.









From what I can see the hull is effectively doubled in parts of the ski. See in the picture the area 1 is in a single layer part of the hull and area 2 is in a double area of the hull. Think that matters?









Well any info you can offer would be great. depth 3 mod.jpg



Mike@icantdo55.com -Mike Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules