|
|
-
Frequent Poster
WTB - 62t dual intake manifold for SBN46 carbs
Hey hey fellers, does anyone have a 62t intake manifold they are not planning on using? I don't know if there was ever an OEM 62t dual intake manifold meant to handle SBN 46's but if there is, I would probably be interested in it. If not, anything else like an R&D, pro-tec, BCW, something to that extent capable of accepting the 46's and if possible, the throttle shaft linkage too, not interested in Riva though. If you have something, please post pics and if it interests me I will get in touch, thanks
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules