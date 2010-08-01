Hey hey fellers, does anyone have a 62t intake manifold they are not planning on using? I don't know if there was ever an OEM 62t dual intake manifold meant to handle SBN 46's but if there is, I would probably be interested in it. If not, anything else like an R&D, pro-tec, BCW, something to that extent capable of accepting the 46's and if possible, the throttle shaft linkage too, not interested in Riva though. If you have something, please post pics and if it interests me I will get in touch, thanks