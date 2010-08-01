Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 06 VX110 Timing/ Compression problem #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2009 Location manitoba Age 27 Posts 193 06 VX110 Timing/ Compression problem guys i have run into yet another problem with assembly. i have everything assembled and about to install the engine and i figured i should check the compression to be safe. Sure enough its way out to lunch, i put new rings in and a "good used" cylinder head on ( i moved each valve before install to make sure none are stuck) and set the timing using a dial indicator to find tdc on #1 and both cams are lined up as per the shop manual. compression in #1 is roughly 120 and #2 is maybe 60? while doing this i hear it sucking air through the exhaust port on #2. The head is from a 07 vx110 and mine is a 06, i was told they were interchangeable. hopefully someone can help me figure something out here.



Things i have done to the engine-

-New main bearings

-new gasket set

-New rings

