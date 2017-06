Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: BRAND NEW - Skat Trak Kawasaki 9-17 140-C75 Swirl Impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2004 Location Nevada City, CA Age 41 Posts 2,860 BRAND NEW - Skat Trak Kawasaki 9-17 140-C75 Swirl Impeller Will fit Kawasaki 750 and 800 pumps, as well as 650 pumps if cut back.



BRAND NEW - never used. Exact same impeller is $263.49 + tax + shipping from Impros. Asking $240 + shipping, but willing to consider reasonable offers. If you're gonna come in and low ball me at $160, please go elsewhere to piss someone else's time away. Attached Images 18893209_1755580491398811_6013417340450130907_n.jpg (38.1 KB, 0 views)

19030416_1755580481398812_567977289579075031_n.jpg (31.8 KB, 0 views) "Come on guys! It's simple! Maybe you need a refresher course. It's all ball bearings these days!"

