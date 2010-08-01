Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 99 gtx limited making a knocking/pinging noise #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location TENNESSEE Age 56 Posts 26 99 gtx limited making a knocking/pinging noise Just started this season.So I took it out for a short ride because I've heard this noise before ( I think ) and it would go away.While idling I removed the seats and u go definitely hear the noise.Put my hand on the cylinder head and it was cool.So before I took it out of the water made a short run about 55-60 and brought it home. Did a compression check ( both where exactly 118.Cleaned both raves , no changes.Plugs where not fouled at all.Any help would be much appreciated.Btw, the cylinder psi was 150 each before this issue. Also was able to rotate the pto shaft about 6 inches without any resistance.Dont think that normal is it? Last edited by skooby-doo; Today at 10:05 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) 1957Dave Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

