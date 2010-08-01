pxctoday

  Today, 09:55 PM
    skooby-doo
    Aug 2012
    TENNESSEE
    56
    26

    99 gtx limited making a knocking/pinging noise

    Just started this season.So I took it out for a short ride because I've heard this noise before ( I think ) and it would go away.While idling I removed the seats and u go definitely hear the noise.Put my hand on the cylinder head and it was cool.So before I took it out of the water made a short run about 55-60 and brought it home. Did a compression check ( both where exactly 118.Cleaned both raves , no changes.Plugs where not fouled at all.Any help would be much appreciated.Btw, the cylinder psi was 150 each before this issue. Also was able to rotate the pto shaft about 6 inches without any resistance.Dont think that normal is it?
