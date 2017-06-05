Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 x2 restore #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2010 Location new york Age 38 Posts 1 1990 x2 restore Hi everyone i picked up a 1990 x2 a couple weeks ago. I plowed the guys driveway when the northeast had that big snow storm and he gave me the ski in exchange. He bought it brand new used it for 10 years then parked it been sitting ever since. I dumped some atf down the cylinders let it sit for a couple hours then gave it a quick shot of starting fluid and she fired right up i know its not good on a 2 stroke. Then i tore the ski down and prepping for paint. I am going to throw a new piston and ring maybe bump the compression a little bit and rebuild the carb while its out. I have two pipes a coffmans or a westcoast is there any difference between the two?The engine has the blue carb and a solas prop. I chopped 2" off the back what epoxy is everyone using to seal it back up? Here are some pictures of the progress it also needed some glass work on the one side i put two coats on tonight. 20170607_192319.jpg20170607_192311.jpg20170608_201642.jpg20170605_151040.jpg20170605_151448.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules