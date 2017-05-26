pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Sxr 800

  1. Today, 07:57 PM #1
    slapahondn
    slapahondn is online now
    PWCToday Newbie slapahondn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    pembroke pines fl
    Posts
    31

    Sxr 800

    What's a realistic price for a 2009 sxr. I'm the 2nd owner but I'm good friends with the original owner. I doubt it has more than 150 hours on it. It's completely stock with the exception of a trinity hood with racheting strap, aluminum hand pole and bilge pump. The ski is in s fl20170526_135818.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:02 PM #2
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is online now
    PWCToday Regular Laxpro2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    17
    Posts
    103

    Re: Sxr 800

    just wondering, was that the super jet the one on craigslist for 2200?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:13 PM #3
    slapahondn
    slapahondn is online now
    PWCToday Newbie slapahondn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    pembroke pines fl
    Posts
    31

    Re: Sxr 800

    It was a few weeks ago
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests)

  1. slapahondn

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 