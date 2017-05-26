Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Sxr 800 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location pembroke pines fl Posts 31 Sxr 800 What's a realistic price for a 2009 sxr. I'm the 2nd owner but I'm good friends with the original owner. I doubt it has more than 150 hours on it. It's completely stock with the exception of a trinity hood with racheting strap, aluminum hand pole and bilge pump. The ski is in s fl20170526_135818.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 17 Posts 103 Re: Sxr 800 just wondering, was that the super jet the one on craigslist for 2200? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location pembroke pines fl Posts 31 Re: Sxr 800 It was a few weeks ago Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) slapahondn Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

