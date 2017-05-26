Thread: Sxr 800

|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Sxr 800
What's a realistic price for a 2009 sxr. I'm the 2nd owner but I'm good friends with the original owner. I doubt it has more than 150 hours on it. It's completely stock with the exception of a trinity hood with racheting strap, aluminum hand pole and bilge pump. The ski is in s fl20170526_135818.jpg
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Sxr 800
just wondering, was that the super jet the one on craigslist for 2200?
-
PWCToday Newbie
