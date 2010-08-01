pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:02 PM #1
    Marineking
    Marineking is offline
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Marble Falls TX
    Posts
    822

    Yamaha 66v 1200 Cylinder with matching piston ,wrist Pin, bearing and PV

    Have a couple of Yamaha 1200 66v cylinders with matching pistons.
    One is stock Yamaha OEM cylinder and piston with bearing, wrist pin and PV $165 shipped
    One is a sleeved stock bore with SBT piston, wrist pin, bearing and PV $160 shipped.
    Several other cylinders and core cylinders available
    Freshwater parts
    Last edited by Marineking; Today at 07:03 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 