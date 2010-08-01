|
Yamaha 66v 1200 Cylinder with matching piston ,wrist Pin, bearing and PV
Have a couple of Yamaha 1200 66v cylinders with matching pistons.
One is stock Yamaha OEM cylinder and piston with bearing, wrist pin and PV $165 shipped
One is a sleeved stock bore with SBT piston, wrist pin, bearing and PV $160 shipped.
Several other cylinders and core cylinders available
Freshwater parts
