95 HX needs top end rebuild, reason for fail

Never owned a seadoo, but the HX and XP model look like some fun.

Looking at a 95 HX, looked after by first and only owner, outside it is as good as it could be.

Problem is the top end needs re-build.



The sellers story is, the original fuel lines fouled the carb, and caused it to run lean, and then piston and ring failure. He said a mechanic and other person confirmed this happens.

Personally I wouldn't know to say if it did or could happen.



So we have a 1995 HX, presented in very good condition, with title, on a nice trailer (that could probably hold a three seater), and it is not Running.

offered at $700. that is down from original asking of $900.



So I am looking for some education on this situation.



My questions are.

Is it worth it to do? I am under no illusions that it is a deal at present. In this area this ski running might get $1600 on the trailer.



If story is true am I just looking at top end kit, with maybe over bore a fraction? maybe $450 parts, shipping and, machine work. Re assembly by me.



Is this an oil pump fail?



How does the fuel/oil mix work? If fuel was limited in delivery would the fuel/oil mix be too rich to fire?



Thanks for input.



