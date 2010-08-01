|
95 HX needs top end rebuild, reason for fail
Never owned a seadoo, but the HX and XP model look like some fun.
Looking at a 95 HX, looked after by first and only owner, outside it is as good as it could be.
Problem is the top end needs re-build.
The sellers story is, the original fuel lines fouled the carb, and caused it to run lean, and then piston and ring failure. He said a mechanic and other person confirmed this happens.
Personally I wouldn't know to say if it did or could happen.
So we have a 1995 HX, presented in very good condition, with title, on a nice trailer (that could probably hold a three seater), and it is not Running.
offered at $700. that is down from original asking of $900.
So I am looking for some education on this situation.
My questions are.
Is it worth it to do? I am under no illusions that it is a deal at present. In this area this ski running might get $1600 on the trailer.
If story is true am I just looking at top end kit, with maybe over bore a fraction? maybe $450 parts, shipping and, machine work. Re assembly by me.
Is this an oil pump fail?
How does the fuel/oil mix work? If fuel was limited in delivery would the fuel/oil mix be too rich to fire?
Thanks for input.
GO
