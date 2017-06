Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha 64x Dual Pulse Cases $190 shipped #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Santa Monica, CA Age 25 Posts 1,777 Yamaha 64x Dual Pulse Cases $190 shipped Good matching cases from a 64x motor. Great combo with a 61x cylinder. ADA cylinder head stud come with. Got 5/6 out and this one I gave up on.





$190 shipped for cases / hardware only



$220 shipped with intake and reeds





Trades: Rhaas SJ Mounts, Coffman Sizzler Pipe and Manifold plus cash on my end Last edited by rhugo21; Today at 05:06 PM .



Midwest Wave Warriors





2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules