  Today, 04:30 PM
    Alexb289
    701 Superjet problems

    I recently purchased a 90 SJ with a 701 swap, very clean ski and completely redone. The motor is a 2014. But I am having some issues. It runs pretty good to my knowledge, never rode another one... I'm not sure if these things just don't have much get up and go but it seems to be struggling sometimes to get going. It bogs every so often. Every time the ski turns over on its side or upside down it struggles to run. Cut it off for a few minutes and runs good until it turns over again. I'm not familiar with skis at all.. my guess is carb related. Any help is appreciated.
  Today, 05:52 PM
    sortsol
    Re: 701 Superjet problems

    How often are you flipping the ski upside down? Sounds like you might be getting water in the carbs. A 701 shouldn't be struggling to get going. Also might be carb related... Or impeller... Or something caught in the intake grate.
