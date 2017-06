Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Jet ski helmet #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Posts 19 Jet ski helmet I was riding pretty hard the other day and my mom was watching me, and when I got back she yelled at me for going to fast. Long story short I have to wear a helmet. Will a motocross helmet work for this application? Also I'm on a 2000 Kawasaki ultra 150. life's too fast to go slow. I live in Texas and ride a Kawasaki ultra 150. I'm 13years old. #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 650 Re: Jet ski helmet Anything DOT approved will be fine. Might get water logged, just don't fall. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Lodi, CA Posts 383 Re: Jet ski helmet I'd go with a downhill mtb helmet. 661 is a good brand, pretty cheap and lightweight. Last edited by kyleadams; Today at 05:27 PM . 93' Kawasaki 550sx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) faxon Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

