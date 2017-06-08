|
Kawasaki TS 650 Tether Kill Switch for 650sx
|This was removed from a 1990 Kawasaki 650 TS Jet ski. The switch has no cracks that I saw but has some sun fade. It is complete with wire harness. It has no cuts in it. All four plug ends are in good shape. Easily add kill switch tether to your 650 $70 shipped
