pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:55 PM #1
    kstuart
    kstuart is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    Toledo, OH
    Age
    37
    Posts
    16

    Kawasaki TS 650 Tether Kill Switch for 650sx

    This was removed from a 1990 Kawasaki 650 TS Jet ski. The switch has no cracks that I saw but has some sun fade. It is complete with wire harness. It has no cuts in it. All four plug ends are in good shape. Easily add kill switch tether to your 650 $70 shipped

    Screen Shot 2017-06-08 at 9.14.46 AM.png
    Last edited by kstuart; Today at 03:57 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:14 PM #2
    Tynewberry
    Tynewberry is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2017
    Location
    Clovis, CA
    Posts
    7

    Re: Kawasaki TS 650 Tether Kill Switch for 650sx

    Is there a part number?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Tynewberry

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 