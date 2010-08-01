Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 kawa 1100 stx won't go over 5mph help!!! Tried everything! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Valdosta, ga Age 32 Posts 4 98 kawa 1100 stx won't go over 5mph help!!! Tried everything! Hey guys, first off sorry for the long post but just want to get everything out at once. Purchased a used 1100 stx that would crank and rev on trailer but won't go over 5mph in water and around 2800-3500rpm. The previous owner rebuilt carbs and put a new crankshaft in motor. I bought the ski and experienced the same prob so I rebuilt carbs again, sent ebox out to jetski solutions to rebuild, same prob, then removed engine and found missing bolts in the bottom of motor that led directly to crankcase. Replaced bolts and reinstalled motor. Same prob. Ordered another set of carbs from running ski on eBay. Installed it with primer kit. Engine ran away from crankcase leak in my garage and burned up. Ordered new engine thinking for sure the guy that replaces crankshaft had done something wrong since he did leave hardware out. Installed SBT engine and same problem. Thinking electrical so I ordered new stator and then new igniter and same problem. Removed jet pump and everything looks great. Like i said revs fine on trailer but out it in the water and it bogs down. You can prime fuel directly into the carb with no change as well. Please Help!! I probably have 100 or more hours of work into this ski!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

