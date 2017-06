Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Running up 787 on land #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 6 Running up 787 on land Hello. My question is, what is the max safe RPM and for how long can I keep it there when connected to the hose on a 787 SeaDoo GSX?



Thank you for our time! #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2002 Location Lake Havasu of course Posts 373 Re: Running up 787 on land Running it on the hose doesn't lubricate the thru hull bearing, OR provide cooling for the pump. It is not safe to run it that way for more than 15-20 seconds... #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 235 Re: Running up 787 on land You also need to remember that running an engine on land, with no load, really does not tell you must other that that it starts and runs. With no load on the engine, everything other than idle is worthless. Even a poorly tuned engine in bad shape will run with no load on it. Also a well tuned engine does not run well with no load on it. They need load to make the exhaust scavenging and thus the whole combustion cycle work correctly. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 6 Re: Running up 787 on land Thank you both. The reason that I am asking is becasue I just purchased a 1997 GXS carb and a 1999 GSX RFI. I was able to purchase them very cheap and they are in very good shape. The only hitch to the purchase was that the previous owner told me that the 97 at around 4500 RPM would bog a bit then come up. I wanted to run it up and check the carb adjustments. Last edited by mrwhipper; Today at 04:31 PM . #5 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 650 Re: Running up 787 on land Make sure you start it before you turn the water on. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules